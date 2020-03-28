Burnet County has second confirmed COVID-19 case

Burnet County Judge James Oakley announced that the county has a second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The judge issued a news release at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, March 28, stating that the Burnet County Local Health Authority notified him around 5 p.m. the same day of the case.

“As was the first case, this is no surprise and we expect more with recent testing results expected to come back on Monday or Tuesday,” Oakley stated in the release. “We all need to understand that there are several more ‘presumed positive’ cases in our area that can’t officially be quantified.”

The judge said testing kits previously had been limited, but more have been secured.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court is holding a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, March 30, in the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. The meeting will include discussions on updates from the local health authority.

Oakley said there also might be clarifications and possible modifications to the Stay in Place and Stay Safe order he issued March 25.

The county will livestream the meeting on the Burnet County Government page. This will allow residents to watch the meeting safely at home and ask questions with live feedback.

In his news release, Oakley asked people not to attend the meeting in person as the county is limiting the number of people in the courtroom to adhere to social distancing practices.

Residents can call 512-756-5420 or go to burnetcountytexas.org for more county updates and information.

“I need all Burnet County residents to please understand the reality of the presence of this virus in our area,” the judge stated in the news release. “Please do not focus on the number of confirmed cases, please modify your activity and assume everyone you see may have the virus or have it on them. I know that may sound harsh, but it is the reality we are facing as has been conveyed to me by the medical community.“

Llano County also has two confirmed cases.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

