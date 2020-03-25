Llano County has second confirmed COVID-19 case

Llano County officials announced a second confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is related to the man previously diagnosed with the disease.

Llano County Health Authority Dr. Jack Franklin informed Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham and Horseshoe Bay Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith of the second case at about 10 a.m. March 25.

On March 24, the county announced a man in his 60s had tested positive for COVID-19. The man recently returned from a trip and self-quarantined himself to his Horseshoe Bay-area home upon arrival.

The second patient is a relative of the man and was on the same trip with him. The individual also self-quarantined themselves upon return.

Both people remain in quarantine at this time. Both case are considered travel-related.

For more information on COVID-19 and how to help slow the spread, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.

For more information on Llano County’s response and preparation, visit its website or contact Emergency Management Coordinator Gilbert Bennett at 325-247-2039 or gbennett@co.llano.tx.us.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

