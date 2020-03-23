Llano County Jail bookings for March 9-15

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 9-15, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jacob Adams, 30, of Kingsland was arrested March 14: public intoxication. Released to see judge.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 28, of Burnet was arrested March 11: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-expired registration.

Shawn Michael Campbell, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 11: possession of controlled substance.

Karie Lee Courtney, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 12: possession of marijuana.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 10: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Susan Ann Gonzales, 56, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 15: driving while intoxicated.

Paige Nicole Healy, 20, of Kingsland was arrested March 16: driving while intoxicated.

Derek William Insco, 31, of Kingsland was arrested March 9: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested March 15: criminal mischief, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, disorderly conduct, reckless damage.

Anthony Wayne Martinez, 44, of Kingsland was arrested March 11: possession of controlled substance.

Tony Ray Pegg Jr., 34 of Kingsland was arrested March 13: possession of controlled substance.

Joshua Vilas Sanders, 25, of Kingsland was arrested March 16: public intoxication.

Kaylie Savage, 24, of Kingsland was arrested March 11: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Cyndi Ann Smith, 52, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 15: theft of property.

Patrick Perdue Smith, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 13: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-displaying expired registration/license plates.

Wendy Leigh Taylor, 47, of Kingsland was arrested March 13: driving while intoxicated, speeding, violation of promise to appear.

Shaqusha Terrill Washington, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested March 15: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.

Sara Lean Wilhite, 23, of Round Mountain was arrested March 15: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.