Governor Abbott postpones primary runoff elections

The Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections scheduled for May 26 have been postponed until July 14 due to concerns over COVID-19.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation March 20 regarding the rescheduled elections.

“The postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the governor’s recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing,” according to a media release from the governor’s office. “Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others. This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans.”

Early voting for the postponed primary runoffs is set to begin July 6.

