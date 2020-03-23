Highland Lakes cities change office hours and operations

Across the Highland Lakes, cities are closing their offices in response to COVID-19. Officials are urging residents to conduct business over the phone, by email, or online as much as possible. Some cities will allow for visits but only if set up in advance. Photo by Stennis Shotts

City business goes on across the Highland Lakes, but how residents interact with their municipality has changed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Several city governments have temporarily changed city hall operations or temporarily closed the facility to the general public.

MARBLE FALLS

The city of Marble Falls closed public access to City Hall and other city offices as of March 19 until further notice. The one exception is the Public Safety Facility, which houses the Marble Falls Police Department and municipal court. It will remain open its regular business hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Those needing fire inspections may contact Marble Falls Fire Rescue by calling 830-693-4060 or emailing to set up an appointment.

City staff will be available by phone and email. Residents also may schedule visits by appointment.

Utility customers can pay their bills by using the dropbox located on the west side of City Hall, 300 Third St. in Marble Falls, or the dropbox in the City Hall foyer, which remains open, during normal business hours. Residents can also pay bills online.

Residents needing assistance from the Development Services Department may contact staff by phone or email. Building inspections can be scheduled by appointment.

People can apply for permits through the MyPermitNow portal.

BURNET

The city of Burnet has closed City Hall as of Monday, March 23, to walk-in traffic.

“City operations will continue with staff available for providing services and answering questions by phone and email,” according to a city media release. “Appointments may be made on an as-needed basis for time-sensitive matters.”

Burnet utility customers can pay online or over the phone at 855-591-2992. A dropbox is located at City Hall, 1001 Buchanan Drive, Suite 4, in Burnet.

Contact the utilities department at 512-715-3202 or utilities@cityofburnet.com with questions.

The Development Services Department staff will be available by phone and email. Building inspections, permits, and plats and site development applications may be made through MyGovernmentOnline.org.

MEADOWLAKES

The city of Meadowlakes is limiting public access to City Hall as of March 23. The lobby will remain open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, but no face-to-face meeting will be held unless arranged beforehand.

Residents can make utility payments using the dropbox at the main security gate or the one located at City Hall, 1700 Broadmoor in Meadowlakes.

Call the Meadowlakes City Hall at 830-693-6840 or 830-693-2951 for more information.

SUNRISE BEACH VILLAGE

Sunrise Beach Village city staff will be primarily working from home or online as of March 23. The civic center is closed as well.

The city office phones will be answered during regular business hours, but with only one person in the office. Residents can check the city’s “news” and “notices” sections on its website for updates and more information.

HORSESHOE BAY

The city of Horseshoe Bay closed its city hall to the public March 18. Residents still can make utility payments online, by mail, or by using the dropbox in the City Hall parking lot, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay. People can call the city during regular business hours at 830-598-8741 with questions.

The city also adjusted the Horseshoe Bay Police Department’s lobby hours starting March 23. The lobby will be open to the public 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday until further notice. Residents can contact the department with non-emergency matters outside of those hours at 830-598-2633. For all emergency matters, call 9-1-1.

LLANO

The city of Llano previously announced changes to its city office hours and operations.

Check with individual municipalities for updates and changes.

editor@thepicayune.com