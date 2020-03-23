Burnet County Jail bookings for March 13-19

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 13-19, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested March 13: warrant-non-payment of child support. Released March 16 on $5,000 bond.

Hayden Markell Gateley, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 13: illegal discharge of fireworks, failure to appear. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Frank Monde Ray, 61, of Burnet was arrested March 13: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released March 14 on $30,000 bond.

Derick Lee Escamilla, 36, of Bertram was arrested March 14: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance. Released March 15 on $15,000 bond.

Charles N. Green, 34, was arrested March 14: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Robert Kenneth Swain Harris Jr., 37, of Burnet was arrested March 14: possession of marijuana. Released March 15 on personal recognizance.

Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14: harassment.

Rachael Munoz Tonche, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 14: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Anthony Douglas Jones, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested March 15: parole violation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Annmarie Elaine Salazar, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 15: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-disregarding red light. Released March 18 on $10,000 bond.

Robert Le Williams, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested March 15: driving with invalid license, wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Quentin Tyrone Yarbrough, 42, of Burnet was arrested March 15: driving while intoxicated. Released March 16 on $2,500 bond.

Enrique Flores Jr., 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 16: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-driving with invalid license, animal at large, no proof of rabies vaccination, registration of animals, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-expired license plate/registration, capias pro fine-operation of vehicle without license plate. Released March 18 on personal recognizance

Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested March 16: reckless driving. Released March 17 on $8,000 bond.

Zane Andrew Stedman, 27, of Meadowlakes was arrested March 16: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, reckless driving, bond forfeiture-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released March 18 on $24,000 bond.

Michael Wells Jr., 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 16: assault on family/household member. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Mary Jeanette Hall, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Ryan Dean Dixon, 27, of Kingsland was arrested March 19: theft of property, criminal trespass.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested March 19: failure appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-criminal trespassing, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Ashley Nicole Turman, 33, of Llano was arrested March 19: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.