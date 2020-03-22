Burnet County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

Burnet County officials announced the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley released a statement March 22 reporting that Burnet County Health Authority Dr. Juliette Madrigal informed him of the positive COVID-19 patient at 10 a.m. the same day.

“As we have been anticipating, Burnet County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19,” the judge stated in the media release. “This news is not a surprise just as subsequent confirmations will not be.”

During a special Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting March 19, Madrigal and county officials said it wasn’t “if” but “when” the county had its first case.

This first positive case “is the result of a drive-through test at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Marble Falls,” according to Oakley’s statement. “Any information about the patient is protected.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends the following everyday actions to protect yourself and prevent the spread of any respiratory virus, including coronavirus:

Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.

If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue away.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other frequently touched places.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Other steps include the practice of social distancing, which is staying at least 6 feet away from others, and limiting contact with other people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several federal and state authorities, also recommend avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

On March 19, Governor Greg Abbott issued a number of executive orders, including avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

editor@thepicayune.com