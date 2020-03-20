Burnet County libraries offering curbside and online services

The Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet is offering curbside service and assistance after closing due to concerns over COVID-19. The Bertram, Marble Falls, and Oakalla libraries are also finding ways to serve the public while being closed. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Burnet County library system has closed all of its locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet, Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library in Bertram, and Oakalla Public Library closed to the public March 19. The Marble Falls Public Library closed closed March 16 until further notice.

But patrons can still check out materials. Staff at all of the libraries are finding creative ways to serve the public.

Both the Herman Brown Free Library and the Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library have switched to curbside service.

Burnet library patrons can reserve materials online or by calling 512-715-5228. Curbside pickup is during normal library hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can renew items over the phone or by emailing hbfl@burnetcountylibrary.org.

During the closure, library computers will not be available. However, patrons can use the library’s Wi-Fi while sitting outside the facility (staff recommends people remain in their cars). The service doesn’t require a password.

Along with traditional library materials, the Burnet library offers digital services.

The Herman Brown Free Library is located at 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet.

Bertram library patrons may reserve books and materials online or by calling the library at 512-355-2113. Materials should be available in about 24 hours for curbside pickup at the library’s back door. When you arrive, call the library at the number above and a staff member will bring you your reserved items.

Returns may be made using the library’s dropbox located in the alley on the south side of the building.

The library is located at 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram.

Oakalla library patrons can message the library through its Facebook page. Staff will assist them with checkouts and bring the materials to patrons outside. The Oakalla Library catalogue is available at burnetcountylibrary.org. Make sure to search the Oakalla catalogue because, at this time, the library does not have a courier service to retrieve books from the other branches.

The library is located at 28981 FM 963 in Oakalla.

All Burnet County library system patrons can use the RB Digital platform at no cost. This service offers ebooks, audiobooks, educational courses, and entertainment. There’s even a language-learning program.

Check with each library for updates as staff members find new ways to serve their patrons.

