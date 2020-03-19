Blue Bonnet Cafe switches to takeout and curbside service only

The Blue Bonnet Cafe temporarily closed March 19 but will reopen Friday, March 20, for takeout and curbside service only. The popular Marble Falls restaurant made the changes due to concerns over COVID-19. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

It was a telling sign of how much COVID-19 concerns have affected the Highland Lakes. On a Thursday morning during Spring Break in Marble Falls, the Blue Bonnet Cafe parking lot was empty.

On March 18, the owners announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that the popular diner would close for one day, March 19, to assess the situation and make plans.

The cafe will reopen Friday, March 20, but for takeout and curbside service only.

Blue Bonnet Cafe ownership stated they struggled with the decision.

“We have spent hours and sleepless nights wrestling with scenarios and ‘what-ifs’,” according the statement of the cafe’s Facebook page. “After much consideration, we have decided that the Blue Bonnet Cafe will close for dine-in eating effective at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 19.”

When the cafe reopens Friday, it will have reduced hours and offer a limited menu. Patrons can check the cafe’s website and Facebook pages for updates and more information.

Blue Bonnet Cafe employs 72 people.

“This is uncharted territory for us,” the owners stated. “We will be tweaking and adapting as we go, so we ask that you be patient as we work out the best way to do this. We appreciate your support and hope that you will find creative ways to continue to support your local businesses.”

daniel@thepicayune.com