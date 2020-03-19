Abbott says local governments can postpone May elections

57 mins ago by: DailyTrib.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is encouraging local governments and entities to postpone their May 2 elections in lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 18, the governor signed a proclamation that suspended some provisions of the Texas Elections Code so local political subdivisions could postpone the May elections until November 3.

The May election cycle typically features city council and school board races.

Burnet County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson said it’s up to each entity to determine what they want to do in regard to the proclamation. As of March 19, none of the affected entities in Burnet County had contacted him with a decision to postpone.

In Burnet County, the May 2 elections include Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, Marble Falls ISD, the city of Bertram, the city of Granite Shoals, and the city of Meadowlakes.

Early voting is scheduled to begin Monday, April 20, for the May 2 election.

daniel@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Governor issues COVID-19 orders; Burnet County holds special meeting

1 hour ago by: Daniel Clifton

Walmart announces shopping hours for ages 60 and older

3 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Texas state parks close facilities; Pedernales Falls closes completely

4 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *