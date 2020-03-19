Abbott says local governments can postpone May elections

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is encouraging local governments and entities to postpone their May 2 elections in lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 18, the governor signed a proclamation that suspended some provisions of the Texas Elections Code so local political subdivisions could postpone the May elections until November 3.

The May election cycle typically features city council and school board races.

Burnet County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson said it’s up to each entity to determine what they want to do in regard to the proclamation. As of March 19, none of the affected entities in Burnet County had contacted him with a decision to postpone.

In Burnet County, the May 2 elections include Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, Marble Falls ISD, the city of Bertram, the city of Granite Shoals, and the city of Meadowlakes.

Early voting is scheduled to begin Monday, April 20, for the May 2 election.

