Llano closes city offices to visitors through April 5

2 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

The city of Llano announced March 16 that “all city offices will be closed to visitors, and no non-essential (city) business will be conducted through April 5.”

The city also recommended gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed or canceled, according to a statement by Mayor Gail Lang posted on the city’s website. This falls in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Lang stated that residents may contact city offices by phone or email for assistance.

“This is an ever-changing situation, and we will update you as information becomes available,” the mayor added.

Residents may call city offices at 325-247-4158. Emails may be submitted through the city website contact page.

