COVID-19: Crisis Network making deliveries to those in need

While there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Burnet and Llano counties as of March 16, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network is gearing up to ensure the most vulnerable populations get their groceries, medications, and other products during the worldwide outbreak.

Crisis Network Executive Director Kevin Naumann said several Highland Lakes churches have come together to form a volunteer service that will make deliveries to people’s front doors.

The service will:

shop for the elderly and those with medical concerns;

deliver meals to families in need and those unable to travel to pick up food;

and deliver items from food pantries to those unable to visit the facilities.

The Crisis Network announcement noted those with needs not mentioned above should contact the organization.

People can sign up for the service by completing a form on the network’s website.

Delivered items will be placed on porches to limit exposure to both the volunteer and the recipient. However, if someone needs items carried inside, the volunteer can do that, Naumann added.

“We’re trying to limit the spread of things,” he said. “Cutting off the face-to-face (contact) makes things easier.”

Churches across the Highland Lakes are part of the network, and Naumann said people stand ready to help.

“If somebody is out in the county (not in a city), we’ll cover everywhere in Burnet and Llano counties,” he said. “We have volunteers.”

But the organization could always use more help. Those who want to volunteer can visit HLCN’s volunteer page to complete a form.

“If community people are interested in helping, we’ll take the help,” Naumann. “We’ll need all the help we can get. Some people already are doing this sort of thing on their own. We’re just coordinating the effort.”

If people are unable to complete the forms online, they may call the Crisis Network at 325-423-3662.

To Naumann, the service is fulfilling a directive given by Jesus: to love your neighbors.

“That’s our whole mission,” he said.

