Llano County Jail bookings for March 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 2-8, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mary Louise Adams, 40, of Kingsland was arrested March 3: burglary of a habitation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott Tazz Branham, 32, of Llano was arrested March 4: parole hold.

Jamie Hacker, 22, of Kingsland was arrested March 3: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Billy Joe Howard, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 3: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.

Augustus Scott Kamasuki, 38, of Kingsland was arrested March 4: possession of marijuana.

Steven Slater Light, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 8: possession of controlled substance, terroristic threat against peace office/judge, evading arrest/detention.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested March 4: violation of bond/protective order, criminal mischief.

John Wesley Norris, 30, of Kingsland was arrested March 5: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Aaron Ray Shumaker, 31, of Kingsland was arrested March 3: bond insufficient.

Molly Hayes Winn, 28, of Llano was arrested March 5: possession of controlled substance, abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.