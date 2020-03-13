Burnet County Jail bookings for March 6-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 6-12, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mark Anthony Castellon, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested March 6: assault by contact-family violence. Released March 7 on $1,000 bond.

David Edward Gregory Graziani, 49, of Kingsland was arrested March 6: surety surrender/bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury.

Danielle Marie Wade, 36, of Burnet was arrested March 6: assault by contact, failure to appear. Released March 7 after paying fine

Sarah Waybright-Hill, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested March 6: bond revocation-abandoning/endangering child with criminal intent. Released March 9 on $22,500 bond.

Anthony W. Lovett, 27, of Bertram was arrested March 7: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested March 7: kidnapping, criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance.

Diane Nickole Alvarez, 33, of Johnson City was arrested March 8: public intoxication. Released March 9 on personal recognizance.

Brion Michelle Boyd, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested March 8: capias pro fine-violation of driver’s license restrictions, capias pro fine-failure to yield right of way at stop intersection. Released March 9 after paying fine.

Johnathen Wayne Maxwell, 36, of Burnet was arrested March 8: harassment-family violence. Released March 10 on $10,000 bond.

Preston Samuel Wessling, 35, of Tow was arrested March 8: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Frank Bell-Kelly, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested March 9: parole violation.

William Randall Brunson, 29, of Bertram was arrested March 10: failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of controlled substance. Released March 11 on $7,750 bond.

Angel Escalante, 47, of Burnet was arrested March 10: indecency with child by exposure. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Buddy Allen Gray, 34, of Llano was arrested March 10: online solicitation of a minor-sexual conduct. Released March 11 on $50,000 bond.

David Eugene Heffington, 52, of Tow was arrested March 10: motion to revoke-assault on family/household member, violation of protective order.

Cory Madison Kellett, 25, of Burnet was arrested March 10: theft of property, unlawfully carrying weapon, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, theft of property, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Lacy Kay Mathys, 34, of Kingsland was arrested March 10: theft of property. Released March 11 on $2,500 bond.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 10: capias pro fine-public intoxication, criminal mischief.

Angel Joe Romero, 22, of Kingsland was arrested March 10: continuous violence against family, abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence. Released March 11 on $12,500 bond.

Sherry Haylor, 49, of Burnet was arrested March 11: failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released March 12 on $3,000 bond.

David Eugene Huffington, 52, of Tow was arrested March 11: assault by contact-family violence.

Dominique Javae Hudson, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 11: indictment-unauthorized use of vehicle. Released March 12 on personal recognizance.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 11: bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released March 12 on $3,500 bond.

Joshua Jake King, 44, of Burnet was arrested March 12: possession of controlled substance.

Diana Montoya, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12: failure to appear.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 28, of Burnet was arrested March 12: driving with invalid license, displaying fictitious license plate.

Johnnie Lee Rudd, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 12: possession of controlled substance.