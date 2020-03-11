Hill Country Community Theatre accepting applications for ‘Little Mermaid Jr.’ youth program

The Hill Country Community Theatre’s Youth Summer Theatre Program will produce the Disney musical “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

The program runs June 8-21 at the Cottonwood Shores theater.

The HCCT is accepting applications from students ages 8-17. If accepted, students pay $310 to participate.

Students will learn the ins and outs of theater on the stage and behind the scenes. Program hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday during the two weeks. Public performances are 6 p.m. June 18-19 and 2:15 p.m. June 20-21 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147.

“We create an enjoyable atmosphere, with high standards, where the students learn the fundamentals of acting,” said HCCT Executive Director Mike Rademaekers.

Christine Ashbaugh and Jordan Jones will head the program.

For an application or more information, contact 830-693-2474 or director@thehcct.org.

MUSICAL SUMMARY

“The Little Mermaid Jr.” takes place in a magical underwater kingdom. The beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, “The Little Mermaid Jr.” is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.