Men arrested for credit card fraud in Kingsland might be linked to more crimes

Two Cuban nationals arrested in Kingsland on March 7 for credit card fraud might have ties to more widespread criminal activity.

On Saturday, Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to H-E-B on RR 2900 in Kingsland after someone reported possible “fraudulent activity.” When deputies arrived, they spotted two men getting into a blue Alfa Romeo car who matched the description of the suspects, according to a Sheriff’s Office media release.

Deputies detained the two men and conducted an on-scene investigation that turned up evidence linking them to possible criminal activity. Deputies recovered more than 23 cloned credit cards, a credit card reader/encoder, money orders totaling more than $4,900, and a large quantity of jewelry. The men also were in possession of “high-end clothing and accessories.”

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Frank Osoria-Romero and 25-year-old Eslenin Munoa-Mosquera. They are both charged with fraudulent use or possession of credit/debit card information and possession of a criminal instrument. They were booked into the Llano County Jail. Osoria-Romero is being held in lieu of $250,000 in bonds, and Munoa-Mosquera is being held in lieu of $255,000 in bonds. Munoa-Mosquera also has a driving while intoxicated warrant out of Travis County.

According to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, the men have Austin addresses and “are believed to be connected to a group of individuals involved in similar criminal enterprises.” Deputies are investigating the two men’s activities and working with state agencies and other jurisdictions to determine if more charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on this crime or the two men should call the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767. Tips also may be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477. Tipsters are kept anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

