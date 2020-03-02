Marble Falls Area EMS Fish Fry is March 4 at Blue Bonnet Cafe

Marble Falls Area EMS Executive Director Johnny Campbell (left) visits with two diners during a previous Marble Falls Area EMS Fish Fry hosted by the Blue Bonnet Cafe. The fish fry returns Wednesday, March 4, from 4-8 p.m. at the restaurant, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Meals are $10 for ages 6 and older and $5 for ages 5 and younger. Dine in or carry out. File photo

It comes around twice a year. It’s for a good cause. It’s so big that the storied Blue Bonnet Cafe drops its regular menu for an evening to accommodate the Marble Falls tradition.

It’s the Marble Falls Area EMS Fish Fry, which is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

Meals are $10 for ages 6 and older and $5 for ages 5 and younger. People can dine in or take the food to go. For take-out orders, call 830-693-2444.

The Blue Bonnet Cafe fries catfish, hushpuppies, and french fries and serves it with a heaping of coleslaw during the EMS fundraiser. The restaurant donates the food and labor for the event, something owners Belinda and John Kemper started more than 20 years ago.

Now, daughter Lindsay Plante and her husband, David, continue the tradition.

All of the money raised during the fish fry goes to the Marble Falls Area EMS for training and other resources.

The fish fry is also one of the biggest social events of the season. A number of local officials often turn up to help bus tables. And Marble Falls Area EMS crew members come out to help where they can and just say “thank you” to the diners supporting them.

The next fish fry is in October.

editor@thepicayune.com