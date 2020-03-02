Llano County Jail bookings for February 17-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of February 17-23, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tristian Wayne Cannedy, 18, of Kingsland was arrested February 21: assault-family violence, assault causing bodily injury.

Lisa Ann Cates, 55, of Llano was arrested February 17: criminal trespass, theft of property.

Lee Herrera Dones, 42, of Llano was arrested February 22: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Brittnye Danielle Fike, 20, of Kingsland was arrested February 22: assault. Released February 23 to see judge.

Autumn Marie Fiorello, 38, of Kingsland was arrested February 19: no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Graziani, 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested February 19: violation of bond/protective order.

Corey William Gupton, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested February 18: driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Nickolas Ryan Lavoie, 27, of Kingsland was arrested February 22: driving while intoxicated.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested February 20: public intoxication.

Kyle Lynn Montgomery, 29, of Burnet was arrested February 16: driving while intoxicated.

William Earl Noack, 36, of Kingsland was arrested February 16: abandon/endanger child-causing imminent danger of bodily injury, assault on family/household member.

Shawn Michael Willson, 42, of Kingsland was arrested February 18: motion to revoke-unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon.

Mary Jo Schiefen Woodall, 63, of Buchanan Dam was arrested February 22: tampering with a witness.

Shilah Oneida Wright, 21, of Kingsland was arrested February 19: possession of controlled substance.