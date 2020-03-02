Highland Lakes polling locations for Super Tuesday primaries

On March 3, Super Tuesday, 14 states, including Texas, hold their Democratic and Republican primary elections.

Voters will decide on the Democratic presidential nominee as well as a number of down-ticket races on both parties’ ballots.

Polls in the Highland Lakes are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

The field for the Democratic presidential nomination is smaller as Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg dropped out over the weekend, but former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg appears on Democratic ballots for the first time on March 3. The names of candidates who have withdrawn or suspended their campaigns will still appear on the ballot.

BURNET COUNTY

Burnet County has 20 polling locations based on election precincts. A person’s voting precinct can be found on their voter registration card. Individuals must vote in the precinct where they are registered.

The voting precinct is different from the representational or commissioner precinct.

Burnet County polling locations on March 3 are:

Precinct 1 — First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive in Burnet

Precinct 2 — Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Precinct 3 — Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals

Precinct 4 — Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404 in Spicewood

Precinct 5 — Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128 in Silver Creek

Precinct 6 — Smithwick Community Center, 10800 RR 1431 East in Smithwick

Precinct 7 — Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690 in Cassie

Precinct 8 — Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B in Hoover’s Valley

Precinct 9 — Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven

Precinct 10 — Iglesia Bautista Church Hall, 4000 FM 243 West (intersection of CR 330 and FM 243) in Bertram

Precinct 11 — Naruna Church building, 9170 FM 1478 in Naruna

Precinct 12 — Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Precinct 13 — Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210 in Joppa

Precinct 14 — Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave. in Lake Victor

Precinct 15 — Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs

Precinct 16 — Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963 in Oakalla

Precinct 17 — Burnet County Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk St. in Burnet

Precinct 18 — Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431 West in Granite Shoals

Precinct 19 — Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Precinct 20 — Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway in Marble Falls

In Burnet County, the only contested local race is the GOP nomination for Precinct 3 commissioner. Incumbent Billy Wall faces challenger William D. “Dee” Haddock.

On both the Republican and Democratic ballots are several contested state and federal races. One of the largest races for Democrats that affects both Burnet and Llano counties is the nomination for the U.S. Senate race. Twelve people are on the ballot. On the Republican side, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn faces four challengers.

Burnet County voters can view the ballots on the Burnet County Elections Office webpage. For more information, call the Elections Office at 512-715-5288.

LLANO COUNTY

Llano County has nine polling locations. People vote in the voting precinct in which they are registered. You can find your polling precinct on your voter registration card. Llano County residents may also call the Elections Office at 325-247-5425 for assistance.

Llano County polling locations on March 3 are:

Precinct 101 — Llano Ag & Health building, 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano

Precinct 102 — Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Drive in Blue Lake

Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

Precinct 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Precinct 203 — Eastern Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 204 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 205 — First Baptist Church, 16521 RR 2241 in Tow

Precinct 307 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Precinct 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Republican voters in Llano County have several contested races at the county or precinct levels. Sheriff Bill Blackburn faces Jim Caruso for the GOP nomination. In the county attorney race, Dwain Rogers and Camille Reasor are vying for the nomination.

In Precinct 3, four people are running for the unexpired justice of the peace spot: Dorothy “Dot” Wooten, Debra (Deb) Edwards, Jack Derington, and Dwayne Young Sr.

Llano County voters have several races on the ballot at the state and federal levels. One of the largest races is the GOP nomination for the District 11 U.S. Congressional seat, which features 10 candidates. Rep. Mike Conaway announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election after eight terms.

Llano County voters can view sample ballots on the Llano County Elections Office webpage.

Voters in the Republican and Democratic primaries will also find a list of party-specific propositions on the ballots. These are not rule-making, policy-making, or law-making referendums. They are so party leaders can gauge opinions on the topics.

For more on the propositions, check out the Texas GOP website or the Texas Democratic Party website.

