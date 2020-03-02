Highland Lakes could see up to 2 inches of rain starting Tuesday

After a mild start to March, the Highland Lakes can expect storms Tuesday-Wednesday, March 3-4, with possibly up to 2 inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, an upper level trough is moving across the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, grabbing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.

“Portions of Texas will be at risk for both severe weather and flash flooding Tuesday evening,” according to the NWS.

Rain chances start increasing Monday night into Tuesday with the largest amount of rainfall expected Tuesday afternoon into the night. The NWS is forecasting a 40 percent chance of rain and possible thunderstorms after noon Tuesday and 100 percent after 6 p.m. and into Wednesday morning.

Parts of the Highland Lakes could get 1-2 inches of rain from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Officials are reminding people to be cautious if they come across water over the road. The best measure is to turn around and find another route.

The chance of thunderstorms tapers off Wednesday morning before noon, but showers could linger.

Daytime highs should reach the upper 60s on Tuesday and the lower 60s on Wednesday. Overnight temperatures should dip into the lower 40s both nights.

The rain should clear out of the area later on Wednesday, leaving the night partly cloudy. The NWS expects the sun to return Thursday and Friday. Temperatures should return to the upper 60s by then.

editor@thepicayune.com