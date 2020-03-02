Burnet County Jail bookings for February 21-27

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of February 21-27, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mason Dewayne Barton, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested February 21: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released February 22 on $2,500 bond.

Yvonne Antoinette Shelby, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested February 21: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jerry Maylan Barr, 50, of Burnet was arrested February 22: driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released February 23 on $1,000 bond.

William Coley Bell, 21, of Bertram was arrested February 22: no driver’s license. Released February 23 on $500 bond.

Tristan Mark Billings, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested February 22: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

John Francis Blend Jr., 57, of Burnet was arrested February 22: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released February 23 on $1,500 bond.

Lelon Ray Brooks, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested February 22: burglary of a building. Released February 23 on $5,000 bond.

Sawyer Wayne Howard, 23, of Meadowlakes was arrested February 22: public intoxication, failure to appear, consumption of alcohol in city park. Released same day on $1,200 bond.

Jake Rae King, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested February 22: failure to appear, possession of dug paraphernalia. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Christopher Mercado-Teague, 19, of Burnet was arrested February 22: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention. Released February 23 on $1,000 bond.

Brandon Patrick Shapland, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested February 22: failure to appear, violation of safety of animals in vehicle. Released February 23 on personal recognizance.

Corey William Swindle, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested February 22: burglary of building. Released February 23 on $5,000 bond.

Leonard R. Szalkowski, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested February 22: burglary of habitation. Released February 24 on $50,000 bond.

Garrett Everett Broom, 34, of Spicewood was arrested February 23: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Brenda Castro Guerrero, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested February 23: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released February 24 on $500 bond.

Stacie Marie Sprankle, 31, of Burnet was arrested February 23: speeding in school zone, violation of promise to appear. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dominic Joseph Brizendine, 28, of Burnet was arrested February 24: bond revocation-aggravated robbery, bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in correctional facility/civic commitment facility, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Brandon Shane Herron, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested February 24: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released February 25 on $1,000 bond.

Jill Sandra Nelson, 67, of Briggs was arrested February 24: driving while intoxicated. Released February 25 on $1,500 bond.

Julie Ann Pruett, 45, of Burnet was arrested February 24: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Juan Valentine Torres-Guerrero, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested February 24: assault on family/ household member. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Amber Michelle Barbee, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested February 25: possession of marijuana. Released February 26 on personal recognizance.

Steven Patrick Barraco, 33, of Spicewood was arrested February 25: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released February 26 on personal recognizance.

David Edward Gregory Graziani, 49, of Kingsland was arrested February 25: violation of bond/protective order, bond revocation-assault on family/household member.

Bethany Anne Terrell, 27, of Bertram was arrested February 25: injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury. Released February 26 on personal recognizance.

Darian Watson, 22, of Spicewood was arrested February 25: speeding. Released February 26 after laying out fine.

Terry Allen Cannon, 67, of Granite Shoals was arrested February 26: disorderly conduct-indecent exposure, disorderly conduct-abuse or threat in a public place.

Anthony Douglas Jones, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested February 26: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

John Wesley Norris, 30, of Kingsland was arrested February 26: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Joaquin Vicente-Juni Ramirez, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested February 26: failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-assault on public servant, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-criminal trespass, failure to appear-driving with invalid license, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Corina Rivas, 18, of Kingsland was arrested February 26: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Shilah O’Neida Nollie Wright, 21, of Kingsland was arrested February 26: possession of controlled substance.

Desiree Monique Barrios, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested February 27: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Dennis Wayne Bell, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested February 27: capias pro fine-driving with being secured by safety belt.

Casey Anthony Marre, 29, of Burnet was arrested February 27: theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.