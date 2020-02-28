Burnet County Democrats open field office ahead of 2020 elections

Burnet County Democratic Party members Shirley Schmidt and B.J. Henry plan to use the party's new county office to produce posters, register voters, and organize for the 2020 election cycle. This is the first time since 2004 that the Burnet County Democratic Party has opened a field office. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

For the first time in more than 15 years, the Burnet County Democratic Party will open a local field office.

Located above the Uptown theater, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls, the office is slated for use as an organizing and voter registration center for the upcoming 2020 election cycle.

“What we want to do is grow visibility because there are people who don’t think there are any Democrats alive in Burnet County,” said B.J. Henry, the Burnet County Democratic Club president. “So, just having a presence and being nice and not having three heads and horns is a good advertisement, we think.”

Henry said she was encouraged to obtain a physical office space after Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for U.S. Senate. O’Rourke came up short of unseating incumbent Senator Ted Cruz in 2018.

“We had people coming out of the woodwork,” Henry said. The O’Rourke campaign had a field office in Burnet. “We had a little-bitty sign, we didn’t have this kind of visibility, and I had people all day long wanting to buy signs, wanting to buy T-shirts. That’s what we’re kind of hoping happens here.”

The Burnet County Democratic Party plans to open the space to the public by March 17 as part of a St. Patrick’s Day promotional event. Check its website or follow its Facebook page for details as they become available.

