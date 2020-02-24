Llano County Jail bookings for February 10-16

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of February 10-16, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bradley Alan Dyess, 20, of Kingsland was arrested February 15: driving while intoxicated.

David Heffington, 52, of Tow was arrested February 15: assault on family/household member, violation of bond/protective order.

Matthew Douglas Jones, 36, of Kingsland was arrested February 15: motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance.

Aaron James LeJeune, 32, of Tow was arrested February 13: violation of bond/protective order.

Shannon Michelle McNair, 39, of Burnet was arrested February 10: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.

Candace Lynn Miller, 69, of Kingsland was arrested February 13: driving with invalid license.

Kyle Lynn Montgomery, 29, of Burnet was arrested February 16: driving while intoxicated.

William Earl Noack, 36, of Kingsland was arrested February 16: abandoning/endangering child- imminent danger of bodily injury, assault on family/household member.

Albert Wayne Puhlmann, 48, of Kingsland was arrested February 16: parole violation.

Deborah Janene Slavin, 70, of Kingsland was arrested February 14: driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Cody White, 36, of Kingsland was arrested February 11: possession of marijuana.