Llano County deputies investigating hunter’s death

Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of man in a hunting incident February 23.

According to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call about a man being shot while hunting with another person. Deputies responded to the area near County Road 306 where the two men were hunting at about 7:55 p.m. Deputies located both subjects and confirmed one was dead.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. County Road 306 is located southeast of Llano off Texas 71.

Llano County deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, Texas Rangers, and the Llano County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

editor@thepicayune.com