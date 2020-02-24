Burnet County Jail bookings for February 14-20

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of February 14-20, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Craig Dwayne Burkett, 53, of Spicewood was arrested February 14: bond revocation-theft of property.

Casey Anthony Marre, 29, of Burnet was arrested February 14: theft of property.

Jeffrey Bernal Mata, 54, of Burnet was arrested February 14: no license plate lamp. Released February 15 on personal recognizance.

Lelon Ray Brooks, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested February 15: theft of property. Released February 18 on $30,000 bond.

Melissa Jean Flanagan, 49, of Burnet was arrested February 15: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Shelby Chase Kirkland, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested February 15: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Keirsten Elizabeth Sappington, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested February 15: speeding, violation of promise to appear. Released February 16 on $500 bond.

Corey William Swindell, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested February 15: failure to appear-theft of property. Released February 17 on $3,000 bond.

Elisandro Avalos Osornio, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested February 16: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired registration. Released February 17 after paying fine.

James Michael Burleson Sr., 38, of Marble Falls was arrested February 17: evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-theft of property. Released February 18 on $5,000 bond.

Corey Jake Lakes, 20, of Burnet was arrested February 17: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released February 18 on $2,500 bond.

Coe Wayne Pratt, 47, of Burnet was arrested February 17: indictment-tampering with government record. Released February 18 on personal recognizance.

Jordon Lawrence Townsend, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested February 17: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jack Randal Wing, 32, of Bertram was arrested February 17: driving while intoxicated.

Sean Britton Higginbotham, 18, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested February 18: failure to identify-fugitive with intent to give false information, bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released February 19 on $12,500 bond.

Ray Elton Kid-Harris, 39, of Burnet was arrested February 18: solicitation without certificate of fraternal benefit society, solicitation without permit.

Julian Sean Scarmana, 36, of Kingsland was arrested February 18: motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of marijuana, motion to adjudicate guilt-possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Released same day on $45,000 bond.

Kimberley Ann Spencer, 51, of Briggs was arrested February 18: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested February 18: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Edward Hershall Alman, 40, of Burnet was arrested February 19: failure to appear-evading arrest, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released February 20 on $8,000 bond.

Colton Lee Ratliff, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested February 19: possession of controlled substance, aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon.

Jimmy Dwayne Steeples, 49, of Bertram was arrested February 19: bond forfeiture-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-theft of property, bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana, evading arrest/detention.

Carson Gage Hardin, 17, of Bertram was arrested February 20: possession of marijuana.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested February 20: failure to appear, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.