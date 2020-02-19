Vendors needed for Granitefest in March

Brooke Graham will perform at the 2020 Granitefest, which is March 27-28 in Granite Shoals. City officials are expecting 2,000 to 3,000 people at the event and are putting out the call for vendors to help support the hungry throngs. Vendors need sign up by March 15. Courtesy photo

In anticipation of the second annual Granitefest, Granite Shoals City Manager Jeff Looney is sending out a call for vendors.

“We envision between (2,000) to 3,000 people,” Looney said. “We need booths to feed folks, booths to buy things.”

Granitefest is Friday-Saturday, March 27-28, at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals. Admission and parking are free.

General vendors pay $55, while vendors selling one type of food pay $100 and those selling multiple food items pay $175.

Event and vendor coordinator David Querbach said vendors who need electricity should call him at 210-844-8193. The deadline to apply is March 15.

“Trailers and recreational vehicles are fine,” he said. “There’s no charge if vendors spend the night in an RV.”

Granitefest is a free, family-friendly event with live music, children’s activities, a car show, and more.

GraniteJam kicks off the live entertainment from 6:30-8 p.m. March 27 and features the Hill Country Jammers followed by Brooke Graham.

Looney described the Hill Country Jammers as a group that “plays everything. They’re a band of country boys.”

Graham, who lives in Taylor, was recommended by a friend.

“She’s a female artist who really plays Jimmy Buffet kind of music,” Looney said. “She’s great. She’s excited about coming.”

Graham also leads off the March 28 lineup from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. followed by Tejano band Grupo Emoticon from 3-6 p.m. King David Band takes the stage from 7-11 p.m.

“They provide a variety of music that anybody can relate to and have fun,” Looney said. “It’s dance music. They play anything from the 1970s to today’s hip-hop.”

Other March 28 activities include the Manzano Mile 5K at 8 a.m., a car show, chili and barbecue cook-offs, and Geppetto’s Theater at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Children can create their own puppets in between performances.

Granitefest will happen even if it rains, Looney said.

“It’s a rain-or-shine event,” he said. “We’ll pull the stage into the covered big building (near the Roddick Tennis Center at Quarry Park). People won’t have to worry about the weather.

Go to granitefest.com for information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com