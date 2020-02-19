Marble Falls recognizes impact of African-American community

Marble Falls Mayor John Packer presents Besse Jackson with a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month in the city as well as the contributions of the African-American community. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Marble Falls City Council issued a proclamation during its February 18 meeting designating the month as Black History Month. Besse Jackson accepted the proclamation on behalf of the community, of which there were many representatives present.

The proclamation, in part, read: “African American families such as the Yetts, Coneys, Partons, Moores, Halls, Kennedys, Pimpletons, Johnsons, and many others, have long been part of the Marble Falls community before it was incorporated as a City; before and after segregation and the Civil Rights Movement; and a part of the current economic development of the area.”

After the issuance of the proclamation, Jackson invited those in attendance to celebrate Black History Month at St. Frederick Baptist Church on Saturday, February 22.

“We want to invite you to come over,” Jackson said. “I want to tell you, we don’t bite. If you want an ethnic experience, come over Saturday, have some cornbread and some greens and all that good stuff you used to eat when Momma was cooking. We want to invite you to come over. We are a whole community, and we want to share that with everybody. And, we thank you for it.”

The congregation will celebrate from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church, 201 Avenue N in Marble Falls. The event is free.

