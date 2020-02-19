Faith basketball teams advance to regional finals

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior forward Colby Offutt looks to pass the ball during the Flames’ 56-53 win against Dallas Lakehill Prep School on February 18. Staff photos by Jennifer Fierro

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls basketball teams both advanced to the regional finals thanks to area round wins at home on February 18.

The Flames boys produced a thrilling 56-53 win against a stubborn Dallas Lakehill Prep School.

Down 53-48 with 2 minutes 32 seconds remaining, the Flames played clamp-down defense that resulted in offensive opportunities led by junior guard Maison Thornley, junior forward Grayson Poage, and sophomore forward Tyler Kwan, resulting in a victory in the area round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs

The Flames advance to the TAPPS regional final against Yavneh Academy of Dallas.

That game is set for 6 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Waco Vanguard, 2517 Mount Carmel in Waco.

The Lady Flames defeated The Covenant School of Dallas 35-9. They are now preparing for Dallas Lutheran High School in a game that will be played Friday with site and time still to be determined.

Faith held The Covenant to seven points in the first quarter and two points in the fourth period.

BOYS STATS

Points – Tyler Kwan 13, Case Coleman 11, Grayson Poage 10, Gus Henry 9, Cody Wilson 8, Colby Offutt 4, Maison Thornley 2; rebounds – Cody Wilson 5, Gus Henry 5, Tyler Kwan 4, Colby Offutt 4,Grayson Poage 3, Case Coleman 1, Maison Thornley 1; assists – Colby Offutt 1, Case Coleman 1, Grayson Poage 1, Tyler Kwan 1.

GIRLS STATS

Points – Valerie Coffey 12, Juliette McCannon 8, Bailey Freeman 6, Christian Wilcox 5, Christian Glosson 2, Hannity Shipley 2; rebounds – Bailey Freeman 10, Christian Wilcox 7, Valerie Coffey 6, Christian Glosson 5, Juliette McCannon 2, Hannity Shipley 2; assists – Bailey Freeman 7, Christian Glosson 3, Valerie Coffey 2.