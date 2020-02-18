Marble Falls police arrest man after chase through pet store

James Michael Burleson, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested February 17 for evading arrest and on an outstanding warrant.

After a brief chase through a pet store, Marble Falls police arrested a 38-year-old man for evading arrest and on an outstanding warrant.

The Marble Falls Police Department confirmed it took James Michael Burleson of Marble Falls into custody at about 3:30 p.m. February 17 near the intersection of Ninth Street and Avenue N after a chase, at first in a plateless gold Dodge Caravan and then on foot.

A patrol vehicle took note of the plateless Caravan being driven by a woman as it traveled north on Avenue N and activated its overhead lights to signal the vehicle to stop, according to a MFPD probable cause affidavit. The van sped up and turned west onto Ninth Street and stopped, allowing a man to exit from the passenger side.

The passenger, armed with a knife and a pair of brass knuckles, fled on foot several yards into the Pet Supermarket pet supplies store. The police officer pursued him into the store and then out again as the man attempted to re-enter the Caravan.

The officer ran toward the man and commanded him to stop. The female driver stopped the vehicle, and the police officer apprehended Burleson and placed him under arrest once other officers had arrived. He was booked and charged with evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, at the Burnet County Jail. The outstanding warrant on Burleson is for failure to appear in a theft-related case.

As of February 18, Burleson was still being held in the Burnet County Jail.

editor@thepicayune.com