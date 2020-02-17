Marble Falls swimmers, Burnet divers wrap up state meet

Marble Falls High School swimmer Taylor Ashbaugh competed in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 5A state meet February 14-15. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet and Marble Falls High School divers and swimmers finished their seasons at the Class 5A state meet February 14-15.

In swimming, the Mustangs had to finish in the top 16 in the preliminaries of their events February 14 to qualify for the finals the next day.

Junior Landry Stewart placed sixth in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle finals with a time of 5 minutes 07.56 seconds.

Sophomore Taylor Ashbaugh was 11th in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke finals in 1:07.04.

Junior Viktor Lamberg was 16th in the boys’ 200-individual medley finals in 1:59.73.

In the Class 5A state diving competition, Burnet senior Tristan Smith finished 24th in the boys’ one-meter competition by earning 165.85 points, while Burnet sophomore Zoe Nicholl was 23rd in the girls’ one-meter with 119.75 points.

