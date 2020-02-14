Three Marble Falls swimmers advance to state meet finals

Marble Falls junior Landry Stewart was quick off the block to begin her 500-yard freestyle swim at the Class 5A state meet February 14. She will compete February 15 in the finals. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

All three Marble Falls High School swimmers advanced to the Class 5A state swim meet finals after finishing in the top 16 of their events in the February 14 preliminaries.

Junior Landry Stewart had the sixth-fastest time in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes 9.41 seconds.

Sophomore Taylor Ashbaugh posted the 12th-fastest time in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke in 1:07.80.

Junior Viktor Lambert had the 16th-fastest time in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley in 1:59.24.

Burnet High School sophomore diver Zoe Nicholl’s season ended after finishing 23rd in the 5A preliminary diving competition. She earned 119.75 points.

The results of the 5A boys diving competition, in which Burnet senior Tristan Smith was competing, were not available at the time this story posted.

The Mustangs return for the finals starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, 1900 Red River St. in Austin.

