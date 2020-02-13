Early voting in Texas primaries begins February 18

Early voting for the Texas joint primaries begins Tuesday, February 18, and ends Friday, February 28.

Primary election day is Tuesday, March 3, also known as Super Tuesday. Fourteen states and American Samoa will host primaries or caucuses that day. For the presidential race, Super Tuesday is the most delegate-rich day.

Voters also will decide on party nominees for county, state, and U.S. Congressional races.

BURNET COUNTY

CANDIDATES

In Burnet County, the ballot has one contested local race. For Precinct 3 commissioner, Republicans Billy Wall, the incumbent, and challenger William D. “Dee” Haddock are vying for the nomination.

No Democrats are running in Burnet County races with the exception of the county’s party chair.

EARLY VOTING PLACES

Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

EARLY VOTING TIMES

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays February 18-28

7 a.m.-7 p.m. February 20 and 27, both Thursdays

Visit the Burnet County Elections page to view sample ballots and a complete list of candidates for state and federal offices.

LLANO COUNTY

CANDIDATES

(Republican races)

Sheriff — Bill Blackburn, Jim Caruso

County attorney — Camille Reasor, Dwain Rogers

Precinct 3 justice of the peace (unexpired) — Jack Derington, Debra (Deb) Edwards, Dorothy “Dot” Wooten, Dwayne Young Sr.

No Democrats are running in Llano County races with the exception of the county’s party chair.

EARLY VOTING PLACES

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay

EARLY VOTING TIMES

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays February 18-28 at Llano County Library

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at Kingsland Branch Library and Quail Point Lodge

Visit the Llano County Elections page to view sample ballots and a complete list of candidates for state and federal offices.

WHAT TO BRING

When voting, bring at least one of the state-accepted photo identifications:

Texas driver’s license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Military Identification Card with photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photograph

U.S. Passport

Voters who do not possess or cannot reasonably obtain one of the above-mentioned identifications may fill out a reasonable impediment declaration at the polls and show a copy or the original of one of the following supporting forms of ID:

government document with person’s name and address, including voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

certified domestic birth certificate or document confirming birth admissible in court of law that establishes holder’s identity (may include foreign birth document)

Go to VoteTexas.gov for more information on voting and voter identification rules.

