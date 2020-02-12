File this week for school and city elections

The deadline to file to run in Highland Lakes school district and municipal elections is 5 p.m. Friday, February 14.

On May 2, voters will decide who sits on school boards and city councils.

ON THE BALLOT: Place 3 and Place 7

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: Central Office, 208 E. Brier in Burnet

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call Sharon Schwartz at 512-756-2124

ON THE BALLOT: Place 3 and Place 4

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: Administration Office, 1400 Oatman Drive in Llano. Packets also may be downloaded from the LISD election information webpage.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 325-247-4747

ON THE BALLOT: Place 3 and Place 4

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: Administration Building, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls. Candidates may also request a packet by U.S. mail by contacting Julie Shaffer at jshaffer@mfisd.txed.net or 830-693-4357.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: See above

ON THE BALLOT: Two council seats and mayor

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact City Secretary Georgina Hernandez at 512-355-2197 or ghernandez@cityofbertram.org

ON THE BALLOT: Three places

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: City Secretary Kelly Dix’s office, 1001 Buchanan Drive, Suite 4, in Burnet

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 512-756-6093

ON THE BALLOT: Place 1, Place 3, and Place 5

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: City Hall, 3808 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 830-693-3830

ON THE BALLOT: Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: City Secretary Elaine Simpson’s office, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals. Packets may be viewed online.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 830-598-2424 ext. 303

ON THE BALLOT: Three alderman seats and mayor

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: Roscoe L. Holt Highland Haven City Hall, 510-A Highland Haven Drive

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact City Secretary Jeannie Grueztner at citysecretary@highlandhaventx.com or 830-265-4366

ON THE BALLOT: Three alderman seats

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: City Hall, 301 W. Main St. in Llano. Packets also may be downloaded online.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call City Secretary Erica Berry at 325-247-4158 ext. 107

ON THE BALLOT: Place 1, Place 3, and Place 5 (all two-year terms)

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: City Secretary Christina McDonald’s office, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact McDonald at cmcdonald@marblefallstx.gov or 830-693-3615

ON THE BALLOT: Two council seats (two-year terms) and mayor (two-year term)

WHERE TO FILE/PICK UP PACKETS: City Offices, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact City Secretary Linda Wendling at 325-388-6438 or srbv@cityofsunrisebeach.org

