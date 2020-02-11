Boil water notice in Cottonwood Shores as city fixes system

The city of Cottonwood Shores is telling residents to boil their water starting Wednesday night as crews shut down the entire water system to fix a major waterline damaged in November.

Water will be shut off to residents and businesses from 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, through 4 a.m. Thursday. The boil water notice goes into effect as soon as the water is shut off and could last two days or more, depending on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

TCEQ will test water for dangerous bacteria before lifting the boil water notice.

The 8-inch waterline underwent emergency repairs on November 20 due to a broken joint caused by shifting ground after cold, wet weather, according to city officials.

Crews will install a valve to isolate the waterline and help prevent protracted water shutoffs in the event of another rupture like the one in November.

Repairs are taking place at night and over the weekend to minimize the impact on the city’s water users, who will only experience a full water shutoff Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

To ensure the elimination of all harmful bacteria and other microbes that can enter the system due to a loss of water pressure, water should be boiled for at least two minutes and then allowed to cool before consumption or use.

The city will send out a notice when the boil water requirement is lifted.

Call City Hall at 830-693-3830 for more information.

alex@thepicayune.com