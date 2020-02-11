Women 2 Women conference a safe place for frank conversations

The annual Women 2 Women event is all for women. Five hours where they can speak frankly about common issues without men or children around.

“Yeah, it’s all women, all women speakers,” organizer Janet Anderson said. “We laugh, we might cry a bit, but we have a lot of fun and learn a lot. I’m high from it for the next two days.”

The fifth annual conference is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet.

Registration is $10. RSVP by March 2 to women2women78611@gmail.com or P.O. Box 573, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Advance registration guarantees lunch for attendees.

Topics at this year’s event include diabetes, eyes and vision, sexually transmitted diseases, self-defense, meditation, and CBD oil.

Another topic, one which many women might not have considered, is what would happen to their spouses if the women were to die first.

Jessamyn Putnam of Cremation Advocates will present “What If I Go First?” and discuss more practical things to consider during end-of-life planning such as bank account information and where household documents are kept.

Another presenter will talk about her life in an abusive relationship. Anderson said the takeaway for women shouldn’t be about living in an abusive relationship but how to find your way out of one and create a new life.

The conference is a safe place for women to have personal conversations.

“It’s a good chance to come and learn,” Anderson said. “And not just from the speakers, but from each other.”

