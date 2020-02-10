2 indicted in Burnet County armed robbery face up to life in prison

Two people face up to life in prison after a Burnet County grand jury indicted them on a string of charges related to a November 2019 armed robbery.

The grand jury charged 26-year-old Larry Holloway of Redford, Michigan, and 20-year-old Brianna Pittillo of Columbus, Texas, each with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of injury to the elderly, and 14 counts of theft of a firearm.

According to the indictment, on November 7, 2019, the two broke into a Burnet County man’s home and robbed him at gunpoint of 14 firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, a Springfield Garand rifle, a Desert Eagle pistol, and several more weapons.

During the robbery, the suspects threatened the man, who is 65 or older, with a firearm and hit him with it.

The grand jury indicted the two on February 4.

Holloway and Pittillo are currently being held in the Burnet County Jail. Pittillo was arrested on November 19, 2019, while Holloway was picked up on December 9, 2019.

Holloway is being held in lieu of $2.4 million in total bonds, while Pittillo is being held in lieu of $445,000 in total bonds.

Aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation are first-degree felonies punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and injury to the elderly and theft of a firearm are third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

