ON THE AGENDA: Llano County Commissioners Court

The Llano County Commissioners Court will discuss and hear about several topics during its meeting Monday, February 10. Items include a possible burn ban and an update on a proposed rock crusher on Sandy Creek.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Llano County Law Enforcement Center’s Justice of the Peace Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano. It is open to the public.

The county lifted a previous burn ban on November 8, 2019. According to the U.S Drought Monitor, as of February 4 data, Llano County falls within both moderate and severe drought ranges. The central and eastern portions of the county are in severe drought, while the western, southern, and northern edges remain in moderate drought.

On January 3, Governor Greg Abbott added Llano County to a disaster declaration due to “significantly low rainfall and prolonged drought conditions.”

Commissioners also will receive an update on an air quality permit request by Collier Materials Inc. to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to operate a rock crusher on Sandy Creek. The plan has raised concerns with residents near the proposed site.

TCEQ took up the matter during its January 29 meeting and ordered a contested hearing on the permit to be set at a later date.

In other business, Llano County commissioners will possibly schedule a Hotel Occupancy Tax grant workshop for applications requesting funds. HOT funds are generated by a tax placed on hotels, motels, and similar establishments used for tourism.

The full agenda is available online.

