Free tax assistance offered in the Highland Lakes

AARP is offering free tax assistance in the Highland Lakes leading up to Tax Day on April 15.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide helps low- to moderate-income residents prepare and file their federal income tax returns. It’s geared toward ages 50 and older, but there is no age requirement to use the free service.

In Burnet, Tax-Aide is offered at the Sylvester H. Reed Memorial Building, 402 E. Jackson St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through April 13.

In Marble Falls, the service is offered at the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls Unit, 1701 Broadway, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14, with the exception of March 17 and March 19 due to Spring Break.

Appointments are not required at either location.

Documents people will need include:

previous year’s tax returns

Social Security card

other items with the taxpayer ID numbers of every individual on the return

government-issued ID for each taxpayer

W-2 form

checking and/or savings account information if the filer chooses direct deposit of the refund

Find a complete list of recommended documents on the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide website.

For more information about Tax-Aide, email taxaide@aarp.org.

