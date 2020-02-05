Filing for city elections open through February 14

Local election season is firing up with faces old and new filing for seats in city governments across the Highland Lakes. It’s a great opportunity to make a difference in the community.

The deadline to file for the May 2 municipal elections is 5 p.m. Friday, February 14.

As of February 4, several people have filed for city council elections.

In Marble Falls, incumbent Craig Magerkurth has filed for Place 1, newcomer René Rosales for Place 3, and incumbent Richard Westerman for Place 5.

Contact City Secretary Christina McDonald at cmcdonald@marblefallstx.gov or 830-693-3615 for more information or a packet. People can pick up packets from the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls.

For the Burnet City Council, incumbent Danny Lester, incumbent Mary Jane Shanes, and Zachary DeLeon have filed for the three at-large spots.

Interested residents can pick up candidate packets from the city secretary’s office, 1001 Buchanan Drive, Suite 4, in Burnet, during regular business hours.

Call 512-756-6093 for more information.

In Granite Shoals, incumbent Bruce Jones has filed for Place 2 and incumbent Will Skinner for Place 4.

Packets are available from City Secretary Elaine Simpson’s office, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals.

Residents can view the packet online.

The deadline for write-in candidate declarations in any city election is Tuesday, February 18.

Early voting is April 20-29 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On Election Day, May 2, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

