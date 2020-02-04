ON THE AGENDA: Marble Falls City Council and EDC

The Marble Falls City Council meets February 4 to receive updates on significant developments in the city, take action on an ordinance affecting special events, and approve construction improvements at the Gregg Ranch development.

The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

Director of Development Services Valerie Kreger will give a year-end report for 2019. City Manager Mike Hodge will provide updates on major developments, including Flatrock, Gregg Ranch, Manzano Ridge, and Putters & Gutters.

Councilors will possibly take action on an ordinance amending and replacing an article in the Code of Ordinances regarding special event regulations. This was a point of contention at the January 21 council meeting during which Marble Falls Soapbox Classic organizer Shannon Heep asked for clearer permitting guidelines for the event.

The consent agenda includes routine and non-controversial items. The council will vote to:

approve an agreement between the city of Marble Falls and Highland Lakes Creative Arts for the annual Sculpture on Main event;

approve the appointment to Place 3 of the Planning and Zoning Commission;

and approve the construction improvement agreement for Gregg Ranch at Marble Falls. This is needed ahead of the construction of the large-scale development.

For more information, view the agenda online.

The meeting is open to the public.

On Wednesday, the Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation meets to discuss the purchase of land, take action regarding Phase 1B of the Parks Improvement Plan, and more.

The meeting is at noon in City Council Chambers.

The EDC will take action on a potential sales contract with Greenmarket Marble Falls Mfg. LLC for the purchase of Lots 8B and 8F, Block B, Section 3B in the Marble Falls Industrial Park.

Members will also discuss and take action on whether to purchase Buena Vista properties for future park use.

And finally, the EDC will discuss and take action authorizing staff to solicit requests for engineering and design services for Phase 1B of the Parks Improvement Plan. Phase 1B contains several items, including picnic pavilions, a botanical garden, landscaping, and irrigation.

For more information, view the agenda online. This meeting is also open to the public.

