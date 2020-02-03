Superintendent’s Message: Census count can help BCISD; drug-free fair February 6

Two hundred and thirty years ago, the first U.S. Census was held. The U.S. Constitution mandates that everyone in the country be counted every 10 years. The results of the counts are used to reapportion the U.S. House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets. By accurately accounting for the growing population in Texas, that means more representation for Texas in Congress.

In addition, the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants, and support to states, counties, and communities are based on census data. That money is spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works, and other vital programs. By completing the census, you are helping Burnet County and Burnet Consolidated Independent School District receive additional funding during the next 10 years.

Beginning March 12, letters will go out to all residences letting individuals know how they can complete the census online or by phone. If a person has not completed the census by April 3, a paper questionnaire will be mailed to the residence.

The security of census systems is a top priority, and census information technology systems are designed to defend against and contain cyberthreats. Individual privacy is also protected. It’s against the law for the Census Bureau to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household. By law, your responses cannot be used against you and can only be used to produce statistics.

I will be completing the census questionnaire as soon as I receive my letter, and I encourage all Burnet County residents to do the same.

It is hard to believe it has been seven years since its inception, but Join the Journey will hold its seventh annual Safe and Drug-Free Wellness Fair on Thursday, February 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Burnet Middle School Auxiliary Gym, 1401 N. Main. The fair will include a free pizza meal along with health screenings, drug/alcohol education, a Genius Bar featuring Chromebooks, an inflatable obstacle course, a texting and driving simulator, and great door prizes. I hope you will join us for this fun and educational event designed for the whole family.

I hope you also will consider attending the Burnet Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Saturday, February 8. Along with the chamber recognizing members of the community, the school district will recognize its 2020 Hall of Honor Honorees. Since 2014, the BCISD Hall of Honor has recognized outstanding individuals who, through their contributions, will be forever linked to the district. Each year, we recognize people in four categories: Distinguished Former Board Member, Distinguished Former Athlete, Distinguished Former Employee, and Distinguished BHS Graduate.

Located in the foyer of Burnet High School are four 60-year perpetual plaques representing one of the categories. The name of each inductee is engraved on one of the plaques, and, during the year of induction, a photo of the honoree hangs in the foyer. To date, we have honored 24 individuals as part of the Hall of Honor, and we look forward to inducting four more honorees on Saturday, along with recognizing the Burnet CISD Educator of the Year.