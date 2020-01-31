Llano County Jail bookings for January 20-26

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of January 20-26, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 32, of Kingsland was arrested January 22: indecent exposure, harassment.

Chad Richard Elderkin, 45, of Kingsland was arrested January 26: violation of bond/protective order, failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Rodolfo Sandoval Garcia, 34, of Kingsland was arrested January 20: driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

Shannon Kathleen Guthrie, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested January 20: possession of controlled substance, motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Daniel Hartz, 51, of Buchanan Dam was arrested January 23: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Billie Todd Jones, 56, of Kingsland was arrested January 20: possession of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Bradley Owen Kizer, 53, of Kingsland was arrested January 20: possession of controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

Sean Patrick Korman, 26, of Kingsland was arrested January 21: driving with invalid license.

Joshua Lee, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested January 22: intentional/knowing unauthorized discharge of waste.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested January 25: violation of bond/protective order.

Darin Heath Miller, 51, of Llano was arrested January 23: assault on family/household member, criminal mischief.

Roberto Gonzales Najar, 76, of Llano was arrested January 22: criminal trespass.

Sandra Gayle New, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested January 21: driving while intoxicated.

Karie Lynn Rennels, 38, of Llano was arrested January 24: forgery of financial instrument.

Kevin Jonathan Reza, 22, of Kingsland was arrested January 22: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Bobby Lyn Riley, 49, of Llano was arrested January 20: driving with invalid license, violation of promise to appear, expired registration, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear/bail jumping. Released January 24 to see judge.

Cody Allen Shaw, 28, of Kingsland was arrested January 25: driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest/ search/transport, no driver’s license, expired license plates/registration.

Aaron Colt Thompson, 27, of Kingsland was arrested January 23: driving while intoxicated.

Ricardo Torres, 31, of Burnet was arrested January 23: state-required adjudication-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Daizhaun Walker Walker, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 23: burglary of habitation, surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury, surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Melissa Selina Walker, 36, of Kingsland was arrested January 23: possession of controlled substance.

Shawn Michael Wilson, 42, of Kingsland was arrested January 25: possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon.