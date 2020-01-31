Burnet County Jail bookings for January 24-30

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of January 24-30, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rita Fay Cantrell, 58, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested January 24: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Kashadrick T’Juan Cole, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested January 24: bond revocation-theft of property.

Mickel Paul Lofton, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested January 24: failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released January 25 on $1,000 bond.

John-Joseph Sanderford, 29, of Kingsland was arrested January 24: bond revocation-arson, bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Jeanette Negrete Silva, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 24: driving with invalid license. Released January 25 on $3,000 bond.

Earl Edward Chatman II, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested January 26: failure to appear-criminal nonsupport. Released January 28 on $2,500 bond.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 26: capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-failure maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to yield right of way. Released January 29 after laying out fine.

Fidel Flores, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 26: public intoxication. Released January 29 on personal recognizance.

Soren Edward Hansen, 42, of Spicewood was arrested January 26: possession of controlled substance.

Sierra Young, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested January 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released January 27 on $2,500 bond.

Gabino Barrera-Lopez, 43, of Burnet was arrested January 27: possession of controlled substance.

Clark Dean Davis, 37, of Briggs was arrested January 27: assault on family/household member. Released January 28 on $5,000 bond.

Jessica Delarosa, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested January 27: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence. Released January 27 on $2,500 bond.

Ronald Lee Jones, 52, of Burnet was arrested January 27: motion to revoke-assault on family/household member.

Raylee Dwayne Nobels, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 27: parole violation, criminal mischief.

Kayla Denise Runge, 29, of Burnet was arrested January 27: tampering with government record. Released same day on $35,000 bond.

John Lee Champion, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested January 28: possession of controlled substance.

Jessica Marissa Marvin, 28, of Burnet was arrested January 28: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. Released January 29 on $1,000 bond.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 28: possession of controlled substance.

Craig Dwayne Burkett, 53, of Spicewood was arrested January 29: theft of property.

Tasha Lea Crain, 32, of Kingsland was arrested January 29: motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance.

Joshua Hardy Debo, 21, of Spicewood was arrested January 29: driving while intoxicated. Released January 30 on $1,500 bond.

Bailey Hamilton, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 29: possession of controlled substance. Released January 30 on $5,000 bond.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 29: bond forfeiture-theft of firearm.

Sara Diane Schulte, 36, of Spicewood was arrested January 29: theft of property.

Christy Ann Vigne, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested January 29: credit/debit card abuse.

Shanon Glen Williams, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 29: assault by contact-family violence. Released January 30 on personal recognizance.

Cody Alan Clark, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 30: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Roy Gene Fowler, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested January 30: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Arturo Prado, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested January 30: possession of controlled substance.

Mason Douglas Underwood, 19, of Burnet was arrested January 30: motion to adjudicate guilt-burglary of building, motion of adjudicate guilt-engaging in organized crime, motion to adjudicate guilt-criminal mischief.