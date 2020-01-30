Body of Buda man found in Lake Travis

Grelle Recreation Area

Grelle Recreation Area. Photo from Lower Colorado River Authority

Texas game wardens located the body of 53-year-old Tommy Eady of Buda in Lake Travis on January 30.

His body was discovered around 10:30 a.m. in about 15 feet of water close to where a boat was found. Game wardens used side-scan sonar to locate him.

Next of kin have been notified, and an autopsy has been ordered by the Burnet County justice of the peace, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department media release.

On January 29 at about 11 a.m., a caller reported a missing boater near the Lower Colorado River Authority’s Grelle Recreation Area, which is on Lake Travis in the Spicewood area.

A jon boat was found on the shoreline, according to the TPWD. Game wardens began using side-scan sonar to help locate the missing person.

Game wardens also used a K-9 and an unmanned aircraft system in the search. Assisting were LCRA rangers and deputies from Burnet and Travis counties.

