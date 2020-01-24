Tuition-free Kingsland School holding open enrollment

Kingsland School freshmen Ellie Lewis (left), Harley Schreiber, and Emily Winger invite Burnet and Llano county residents to check out the public charter school, 2112 RR 1431 in Kingsland. The tuition-free school is holding open enrollment through Friday, January 31. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Almost four years after Kingsland School opened, Principal Meloni Puishes is still educating the community about one aspect of the charter school.

It is a public school, and parents and guardians don’t pay tuition for their children to attend. Kingsland School, 2112 RR 1431 in Kingsland, is holding open enrollment for new and current students through Friday, January 31. It teaches kindergarten through the ninth grade and is open to students in Burnet and Llano counties.

“We’re very excited about how far we’ve come since we opened,” Puishes said. “This year, we added high school, just ninth grade for now, but we’ll continue with tenth grade next year.”

Kingsland School will eventually add 11th and 12th grades.

Jacob Taylor was hired this school year as the only ninth-grade teacher. He previously spent 13 years at Marble Falls High School. All of Kingsland School’s educators are certified teachers.

As the school grows, more teaching staff will be added. Charter schools are state-funded and must meet state standards.

This year, freshmen students took the PSAT, or Preliminary SAT, a primer of sorts for the bigger exam. SAT scores are often used in college admissions.

“Our kids did really well on the PSAT,” Puishes said.

Kingsland School encourages students to help each other, especially across grade levels. Older students will read to and mentor younger students.

While the younger kids definitely look forward to this, Puishes said she’s noticed the freshmen are equally excited.

“The high school students have really stepped up,” she said. “They’ve become our campus leaders. They’re volunteering and doing things on campus and in the community. It’s been amazing to watch them grow.”

The facility itself has grown, first using parts of a former Kingsland church before expanding into its location on RR 1431. The school still uses the old church buildings but renovated a strip center into classrooms and offices.

It still has room to grow.

“The community and parents have been so supportive of us,” Puishes added. “We can’t wait to see what the future has for us.”

Visit the Kingsland School website or call 325-388-0020 for more information on open enrollment or the school.

daniel@thepicayune.com