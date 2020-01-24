Llano County Jail bookings for January 13-19

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of January 13-19, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Charles Alexander, 29, of Kingsland was arrested January 13: theft.

Brianna Annette Beck, 35, of Kingsland was arrested January 15: capias pro fine-driving while intoxicated.

Ashley Nicole Benavidez, 29, of Kingsland was arrested January 18: obstruction/retaliation.

Joseph Edwin Brandt, 40, of Burnet was arrested January 17: bail jumping/failure to appear, burglary of a building.

Christopher Sean Brown, 34, of Kingsland was arrested January 17: obstruction/retaliation, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

Marcus Keith Bryant-Evans, 19, of Llano was arrested January 15: theft of property.

Heather Michelle Chitwood, 34, of Kingsland was arrested January 19: public intoxication. Released to see judge.

Cody Alan Clark, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 15: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Sean Cunningham, 31, of Kingsland was arrested January 14: intentional/knowing unauthorized discharge of waste.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 32, of Kingsland was arrested January 13: driving with invalid license.

Phillipe Joseph Dezaux, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested January 19: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, blue warrant-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with vehicle, expired license plate registration, turned right too wide.

Sheila Dawn Dodgen, 47, of Tow was arrested January 18: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Lori Gail Duffy, 34, of Kingsland was arrested January 14: intentional/knowing unauthorized discharge of waste.

Shannon Kathleen Guthrie, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested January 20: possession of controlled substance, motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elton Hawkins, 28, of Kingsland was arrested January 14: intentional/knowing unauthorized discharge of waste.

Carrie Lisa Marie Koslouski, 46, of Kingsland was arrested January 14: intentional/knowing unauthorized discharge of waste.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested January 19: violation of bond/protective order.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested January 16: possession of controlled substance, forgery of government/national instrument.

Robert Horace Newman, 42, of Llano was arrested January 15: driving with invalid license.

Erica M. Paige, 23, of Kingsland was arrested January 14: intentional/knowing unauthorized discharge of waste.

Andy Reed Penny Jr., 66, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 18: possession of controlled substance.

James Dee Roberson, 28, of Kingsland was arrested January 19: possession of marijuana, surety surrender-criminal trespass.

David Allen Rose, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested January 14: judgment.

Harley Brock Sharrock, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested January 15: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Nathaniel Stewart, 23, of Llano was arrested January 17: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating a vehicle with improper registration, no driver’s license.