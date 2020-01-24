Burnet County Jail bookings for January 17-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of January 17-23, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sarah Ann Hunt, 33, of Burnet was arrested January 17: theft of property. Released January 18 on $1,500 bond.

Sky Michael Smith, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 17: assault of family/household member.

Edward Hershall Alman, 40, of Burnet was arrested January 18: failure to appear-evading arrest. Released January 19 on $2,000 bond.

Jose Garcia Jimenez, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 18: driving while intoxicated.

Jacob Robert Kolb, 28, of Burnet was arrested January 18: possession of controlled substance.

Justin Dale Parks, 23, of Bertram was arrested January 18: possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Juan Carlos Vargas Garcia, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 18: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, immigration detainer.

MC Dajour Caro, 24, of Bertram was arrested January 19: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger, assault by contact-family violence.

Kathleen Mary-Michelle Cox, 35, of Spicewood was arrested January 19: driving while intoxicated. Released January 20 on $3,000 bond.

Carlos Escalante, 54, of Burnet was arrested January 19: failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Patrick Clay Felan, 36, of Burnet was arrested January 20: possession of marijuana. Released January 21 on personal recognizance.

Tina Marie Garza, 35, of Burnet was arrested January 20: failure to identify-giving false or fictitious information. Released January 21 on personal recognizance.

Christian Alexander Wade, 19, of Burnet was arrested January 20: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license. Released January 23 after laying out fine.

Randy D. Hopkins, 58, of Bertram was arrested January 21: interfering with public duties. Released January 22 on $2,500 bond.

Shelby Chase Kirkland, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 21: no driver’s license. Released January 22 on personal recognizance.

Randy C. Mendenhall, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested January 21: no driver’s license. Released same day after laying out fine.

Jerry David Afford, 64, of Bertram was arrested January 21: assault on family/household member.

Rose Anne Bales, 34, of Burnet was arrested January 22: credit/debit card abuse-elderly. Released January 23 on $15,000 bond.

James Russell Graves, 49, of Burnet was arrested January 22: assault on family/household member.

Brooke Jean McDonald, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested January 22: assault by contact-family violence. Released January 23 on $500 bond.

Coe Dwayne Pratt, 47, of Burnet was arrested January 22: tampering with government records. Released same day on $75,000 bond.

Terry Lee Schlosser II, 40, of Burnet was arrested January 22: possession of dangerous drug, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired driver’s license, expired license plate registration, failure to report change of address. Released January 23 on $500 bond and personal recognizance.

Rita Fay Cantrell, 58, of Bertram was arrested January 23: possession of marijuana.

Kashadrick T’Juan Cole, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested January 23: theft.

Steven Paul Graham, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested January 23: driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Dean Williams, 40, of Burnet was arrested January 23: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.