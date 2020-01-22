Where do your property taxes go?
While April 15 is the deadline for federal income tax returns, Texas property owners shouldn’t overlook another impending date.
Property taxes are due on or before Friday, January 31. According to Burnet Central Appraisal District, the 2019 property tax statements were mailed out in October. Some property owners might have their property taxes rolled into their mortgage payments.
But once the payment is made, who gets the money?
In Burnet County, there are about 25 taxing entities that get a piece of the property tax pie, though a property owner likely only pays into a few of them. Who gets a chunk of an individual’s property tax depends on where the property in question is located.
Below are a list of the different entities and their 2019 tax rates. The rates are per $100 valuation. Some of the taxing entities grant exemptions, upon application and verification, such as for homestead, over 65, disability, and disabled veterans.
- Burnet County (general) — 35.82 cents
- Burnet County (special-road and bridge) — 4.17 cents
- Burnet Consolidated Independent School District — $1.185
- Marble Falls ISD — $1.1986
- City of Bertram — 48.1 cents
- City of Burnet — 62.37 cents
- City of Cottonwood — 53.15 cents
- City of Double Horn — 9.5 cents
- City of Granite Shoals — 59.9922 cents
- City of Highland Haven — 12.21 cents
- City of Horseshoe Bay — 27 cents
- City of Marble Falls — 61 cents
- City of Meadowlakes — 28.7 cents
- Highway 71 Municipal Utility District — $1
- Kingsland MUD — 21.9 cents
- Central Texas Water Conservation District — 0.74 cents
- Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 1 — 2.21 cents
- Burnet ESD No. 2 — 10 cents
- Burnet ESD No. 3 — 6 cents
- Burnet ESD No. 4 — 10 cents
- Burnet ESD No. 5 — 8.37 cents
- Burnet ESD No. 6 — 7.25 cents
- Burnet ESD No. 7 — 8.99 cents
- Burnet ESD No. 8 — 10 cents
- Burnet ESD No. 9 — 10 cents
- Lampasas ISD (for appraisal only) — $1.3284
In Llano County, the breakdown is:
- City of Horseshoe Bay — 27 cents
- City of Llano — 68.737 cents
- City of Sunrise Beach — 19.905 cents
- Deerhaven Water Control and Improvement — 22.90 cents
- Johnson City ISD — $1.16390
- Burnet CISD — $1.185
- Llano ISD — $1.088
- Kingsland MUD — 21.90 cents
- Llano County (includes general and road and bridge) — 31.41 cents
- Llano County MUD No. 1 — 31.625 cents
- Llano County Road District No. 1 -— 2 cents
- Llano ESD No. 1 — 1.9 cents
- Llano ESD No. 2 — 3 cents
- Llano ESD No. 3 — 2.917 cents
- Llano ESD No. 4 — 10 cents
Though that’s a long list of taxing entities, a particular property likely only falls within a few of them. For example, a property owner with a home in the city of Marble Falls would most likely find themselves in the taxing jurisdictions of the city of Marble Falls, Burnet County (general and special/road and bridge), Marble Falls ISD, and Central Texas Water Conservation District.
An individual with a home outside a city in Burnet County could pay property taxes to Burnet County (general and special/road and bridge), a school district, an emergency services district, and the Central Texas Water Conservation District.
Property owners can find a breakdown of the taxes by searching for their property on the Burnet CAD website. Llano County residents can conduct a property search on the Llano Central Appraisal District website.
If you have any questions regarding the property tax deadline or property taxes, contact the appropriate appraisal district. The Texas Comptroller’s website also has information on property taxes.