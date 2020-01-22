Where do your property taxes go?

While April 15 is the deadline for federal income tax returns, Texas property owners shouldn’t overlook another impending date.

Property taxes are due on or before Friday, January 31. According to Burnet Central Appraisal District, the 2019 property tax statements were mailed out in October. Some property owners might have their property taxes rolled into their mortgage payments.

But once the payment is made, who gets the money?

In Burnet County, there are about 25 taxing entities that get a piece of the property tax pie, though a property owner likely only pays into a few of them. Who gets a chunk of an individual’s property tax depends on where the property in question is located.

Below are a list of the different entities and their 2019 tax rates. The rates are per $100 valuation. Some of the taxing entities grant exemptions, upon application and verification, such as for homestead, over 65, disability, and disabled veterans.

Burnet County (general) — 35.82 cents

Burnet County (special-road and bridge) — 4.17 cents

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District — $1.185

Marble Falls ISD — $1.1986

City of Bertram — 48.1 cents

City of Burnet — 62.37 cents

City of Cottonwood — 53.15 cents

City of Double Horn — 9.5 cents

City of Granite Shoals — 59.9922 cents

City of Highland Haven — 12.21 cents

City of Horseshoe Bay — 27 cents

City of Marble Falls — 61 cents

City of Meadowlakes — 28.7 cents

Highway 71 Municipal Utility District — $1

Kingsland MUD — 21.9 cents

Central Texas Water Conservation District — 0.74 cents

Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 1 — 2.21 cents

Burnet ESD No. 2 — 10 cents

Burnet ESD No. 3 — 6 cents

Burnet ESD No. 4 — 10 cents

Burnet ESD No. 5 — 8.37 cents

Burnet ESD No. 6 — 7.25 cents

Burnet ESD No. 7 — 8.99 cents

Burnet ESD No. 8 — 10 cents

Burnet ESD No. 9 — 10 cents

Lampasas ISD (for appraisal only) — $1.3284

In Llano County, the breakdown is:

City of Horseshoe Bay — 27 cents

City of Llano — 68.737 cents

City of Sunrise Beach — 19.905 cents

Deerhaven Water Control and Improvement — 22.90 cents

Johnson City ISD — $1.16390

Burnet CISD — $1.185

Llano ISD — $1.088

Kingsland MUD — 21.90 cents

Llano County (includes general and road and bridge) — 31.41 cents

Llano County MUD No. 1 — 31.625 cents

Llano County Road District No. 1 -— 2 cents

Llano ESD No. 1 — 1.9 cents

Llano ESD No. 2 — 3 cents

Llano ESD No. 3 — 2.917 cents

Llano ESD No. 4 — 10 cents

Though that’s a long list of taxing entities, a particular property likely only falls within a few of them. For example, a property owner with a home in the city of Marble Falls would most likely find themselves in the taxing jurisdictions of the city of Marble Falls, Burnet County (general and special/road and bridge), Marble Falls ISD, and Central Texas Water Conservation District.

An individual with a home outside a city in Burnet County could pay property taxes to Burnet County (general and special/road and bridge), a school district, an emergency services district, and the Central Texas Water Conservation District.

Property owners can find a breakdown of the taxes by searching for their property on the Burnet CAD website. Llano County residents can conduct a property search on the Llano Central Appraisal District website.

If you have any questions regarding the property tax deadline or property taxes, contact the appropriate appraisal district. The Texas Comptroller’s website also has information on property taxes.

