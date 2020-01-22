Public’s tips led to ‘Yellow Store’ robbery arrest in Marble Falls

The Marble Falls Police Department posted this photo (left) of a man who robbed LBJ Food Mart on January 3 in the hopes the public would recognize him. Police received at least three tips directing them to Moses Dimitri Raya (left), a suspect in the crime. The public often plays a role in helping law enforcement investigate crimes. Courtesy photos

Tips from three people were responsible for the identification and apprehension of a suspect in relation to the January 3 robbery and assault at LBJ Food Mart in Marble Falls.

On that morning, Marble Falls police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the convenience store, also known as the “Yellow Store,” at 407 U.S. 281 North. The caller reported that, at about 7:40 a.m., a young Hispanic or Asian male entered the store, brandished a firearm, struck the clerk, and fled with cash and merchandise.

On January 14, a suspect in the crime, Moses Dimitri Raya, was arrested.

“That being said, we are continuing to investigate,” said Detective Sgt. Barry Greer of the Marble Falls Police Department. “Anyone with any information on any other persons who may be involved, please let us know. It’s still very much active. We’re still issuing search warrants.”

A still image taken from the security camera in the gas station depicting the man mid-robbery was posted on the Marble Falls Police Department’s Facebook page the day of the crime with a request for assistance from the public in identifying him.

Later that same day, a resident came forward with a tip. They said they had gone to school with the man, recognized him in the posted image, and contacted the police.

On January 6, two more residents and former classmates each came forward with the same information: They recognized the 5-foot-3-inch man in the image.

Raya was taken into custody in Bertram on January 14 by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

“We’re still open to any additional tips regarding this suspect or others,” Greer said. “It’s just as important to clear this guy as it is to capture the bad guy. If this guy’s not it, we need to find the person that did it, but everything right now is pointing to him.”

Anyone with information about this crime can call the Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611 or the Hill Country Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. Tips submitted to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward.

alex@thepicayune.com