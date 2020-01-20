Llano County Jail bookings for January 6-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of January 6-12, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Charles Alexander, 29, of Kingsland was arrested January 13: theft.

Ranaldo Almager, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 9: prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic commitment facility, failure to appear-prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic commitment facility, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

David Allen Bartel, 48, of Kingsland was arrested January 12: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-illegal dumping, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Joseph Edwin Brandt, 40, of Burnet was arrested January 6: failure to appear-burglary of a building.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 41, of Kingsland was arrested January 8: bench warrant. Released to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Nichole Henry, 34, of Kingsland was arrested January 7: motion to revoke bond-theft of property. Released to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Allen Kohler, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested January 6: driving while intoxicated, warrant-no boat registration.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested January 7: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, public intoxication, violation of protective order.

Steven Ryan Mansell, 23, of Llano was arrested January 9: public intoxication, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, failure to appear/bail jumping. Released same day to see judge.

Hope Nicole Meyer, 37, of Burnet was arrested January 6: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Thomas Eugene Potter, 59, of Kingsland was arrested January 11: evading arrest/detention with vehicle or watercraft.

Tommy Derrick Robinson, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested January 6: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, deadly conduct, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger.